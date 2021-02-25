Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLPG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,135. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $81.89 and a twelve month high of $247.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average is $122.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,730,000. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

