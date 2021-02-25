Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 179,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,802,000. Apple makes up 2.5% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.09 and a 200 day moving average of $122.73. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

