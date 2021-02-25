GameCredits (GAME) Price Up 41.1% This Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 41.1% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $14.69 million and $396,389.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.38 or 0.00372255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,347,237 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.