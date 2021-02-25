GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 18.6%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s stock price was up 18.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $184.68 and last traded at $108.73. Approximately 148,666,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 53,944,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on GME shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

Get GameStop alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in GameStop by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 42,211 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in GameStop by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.