Gameswap Market Cap Hits $4.70 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Gameswap token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $319,287.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.18 or 0.00486451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00064754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00080036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00057036 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00072913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.59 or 0.00457606 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,396,135 tokens. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

Gameswap Token Trading

