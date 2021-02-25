Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.
Shares of GLPI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.59. 5,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $48.40.
Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413 over the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Gaming and Leisure Properties
GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.
Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.