Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.59. 5,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $48.40.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

GLPI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.96.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413 over the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

