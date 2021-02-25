Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.96.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.37. The company had a trading volume of 37,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $48.40.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 373,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,418 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.7% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.