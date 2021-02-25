GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Stock Price Down 7.7%

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.93 and last traded at $25.33. Approximately 1,003,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,527,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

GAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in GAN by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in GAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in GAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAN by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 235,405 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

