Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Down 14.1%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shares dropped 14.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 2,341,566 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,168,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a market cap of $664.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

