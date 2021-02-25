Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.
NASDAQ GRMN traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $133.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.31.
In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $1,670,325. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Garmin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 7,490.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 257,507 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 17.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
