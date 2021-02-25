Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

NASDAQ GRMN traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $133.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.31.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $1,670,325. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Garmin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 7,490.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 257,507 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 17.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

