Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $107.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.22% from the stock’s previous close.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

GRMN traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,716. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.31. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $1,670,325. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,324,000. Dynamic Advisors Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 7,490.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 908.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

