Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) PT Raised to $130.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,716. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.31. Garmin has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $133.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,325 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 4,403.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,889,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $556,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,422,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5,916.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,423 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8,318.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,257,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,578 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 117.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,228,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

