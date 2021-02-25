Gas (GAS) Trading 177.3% Higher This Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $121.75 million and approximately $557.58 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be bought for about $12.02 or 0.00025526 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded 177.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.32 or 0.00491227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00065423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00079649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056965 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00073325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.14 or 0.00458984 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

