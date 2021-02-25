GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GasLog in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $5.80 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog’s FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get GasLog alerts:

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLOG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Clarkson Capital downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

GLOG stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. GasLog has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $555.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 233,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GasLog by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 152,431 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 70,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.