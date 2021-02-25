Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading Down 11.4%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s share price was down 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.73 and last traded at $14.79. Approximately 780,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 844,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GATO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GATO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

