GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect GCP Applied Technologies to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

GCP stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.49. 173,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,259. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GCP. TheStreet raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

