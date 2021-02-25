GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €29.25 ($34.41).

Several brokerages have commented on G1A. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €28.90 ($34.00) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

