Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $793.32

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 793.32 ($10.36) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($9.28). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 735 ($9.60), with a volume of 36,469 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 793.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 684.16. The stock has a market cap of £161.32 million and a P/E ratio of 20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Gear4music Company Profile (LON:G4M)

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Gear4music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear4music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.