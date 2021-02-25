Geeq Price Reaches $1.08 on Top Exchanges (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Geeq has a market cap of $8.61 million and approximately $327,243.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Geeq has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002234 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.54 or 0.00498951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00067396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00081696 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.58 or 0.00484503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00073169 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,997,222 tokens. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

