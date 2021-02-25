Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Insider Sells $20,182.72 in Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $20,182.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE GNK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,590. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 123,775 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,561 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

