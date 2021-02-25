General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.62.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of GD stock opened at $168.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $185.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.28.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,080,481,000 after acquiring an additional 129,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,743,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in General Dynamics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,397,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,803,000 after purchasing an additional 351,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

