General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,883 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $843,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

GE stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

