General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $85.00 at Citigroup

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

GM stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.02. 251,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,070,854. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $965,702.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,847.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 643,604 shares of company stock worth $28,348,245 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,659 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $657,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in General Motors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,073,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $104,518,000 after buying an additional 48,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in General Motors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,700,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

