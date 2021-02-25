Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,279. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34. Generation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72.

In related news, Director Donald William Nicholson purchased 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,346.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $310,743.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,317,213.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,437 shares of company stock valued at $890,459 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 571.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

