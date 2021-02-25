Genesis Vision (GVT) Reaches Market Cap of $15.51 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $15.51 million and approximately $417,140.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00007557 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00052503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.92 or 0.00702788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00029075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00035571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00059660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

GVT is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

