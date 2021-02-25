Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Trading Down 5.1%

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.68. 15,509,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 32,474,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNUS. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in Genius Brands International by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Genius Brands International by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Genius Brands International by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

