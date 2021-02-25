Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given New $36.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target cut by analysts at SVB Leerink from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GMAB. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DNB Markets cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $33.68. 1,188,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,481. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.29. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. Analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

