Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Truist

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

GMAB stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.90. 28,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,405. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.29.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

