GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Michael Gleeson Sells 1,432 Shares

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $27,709.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,698.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Gleeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Michael Gleeson sold 2,340 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $51,012.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Michael Gleeson sold 33,027 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $469,643.94.

GenMark Diagnostics stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.80. 1,100,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,962. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GNMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

