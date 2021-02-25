Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.35% of Genpact worth $27,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 21.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Genpact by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Genpact by 151.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 32,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

G has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

