Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading Down 5.7%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) was down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 989,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,846,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Separately, National Securities initiated coverage on Genprex in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Get Genprex alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $229.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genprex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 58,447 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genprex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Genprex by 620.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 98,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genprex by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Genprex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Genprex Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.