Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPC. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.83. 5,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,893. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -79.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.32.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 25.8% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

