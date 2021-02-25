Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) Plans GBX 10.30 Dividend

Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:GNS traded down GBX 324 ($4.23) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,916 ($64.23). 225,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,475. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,904.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,188.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 78.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34. Genus plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,464.60 ($32.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,515 ($72.05).

In other news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,192 ($54.77), for a total transaction of £133,557.12 ($174,493.23).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Genus plc (GNS.L) from GBX 4,490 ($58.66) to GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

