George M. Marcus Sells 6,054 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus sold 6,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $236,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MMI stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.47. 269,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,272. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,604,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,708,000 after buying an additional 970,453 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 136.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

