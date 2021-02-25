Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Trading Down 6.4%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.69. 8,340,497 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 6,438,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on GGB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Gerdau alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0239 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Gerdau by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gerdau by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.