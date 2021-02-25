Gerdau S.A. Announces — Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) announced a — dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0239 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Gerdau has raised its dividend by 1,383.6% over the last three years.

NYSE:GGB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,340,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438,667. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GGB. HSBC downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

