German Larrea Mota Velasco Sells 2,000 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,500,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,020,807.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

German Larrea Mota Velasco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,258 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $2,385,596.34.

On Thursday, February 18th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 21,113 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $1,577,774.49.

On Tuesday, December 8th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 37,518 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $2,270,589.36.

On Friday, December 4th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 176,195 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $10,749,656.95.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 109,094 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $6,579,459.14.

On Monday, November 30th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $5,971,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 39,298 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $2,389,711.38.

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,626. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Several analysts have commented on SCCO shares. UBS Group cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $3,912,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,998,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 720.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 482,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 860.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,773 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

