Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

Getty Realty has raised its dividend payment by 29.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 123.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.29. 2,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,634. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81. Getty Realty has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Getty Realty

