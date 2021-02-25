GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) (CVE:GFG) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Shares of GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) (CVE:GFG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.18, but opened at C$0.17. GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$21.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21.

GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) Company Profile (CVE:GFG)

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.