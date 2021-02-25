GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $33.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GFL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
GFL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.04. 855,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,317. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $32.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
