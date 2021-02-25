GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $33.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GFL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

GFL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.04. 855,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,317. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

