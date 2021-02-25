Giant (GIC) Price Hits $0.0151 on Top Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Giant has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $137,380.01 and approximately $12,058.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant token can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018001 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000171 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000911 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001086 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,088,706 tokens. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

