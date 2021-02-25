Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.30-3.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $97.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $103.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.29.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

