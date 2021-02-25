Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.30-3.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.
NASDAQ ROCK opened at $97.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $103.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.29.
