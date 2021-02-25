GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.03

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $3.62. GigaMedia shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 39,475 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 million, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,865 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.54% of GigaMedia worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

