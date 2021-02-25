Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues Earnings Results

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GIL traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.30. 1,223,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,554. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

