Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.57

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$38.57 and last traded at C$38.27, with a volume of 426716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.16.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

