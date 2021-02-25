Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) (TSE:GVC) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) (TSE:GVC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.35, but opened at C$0.39. Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 10,534 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of C$49.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28.

Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The company publishes local daily and weekly newspapers, and related publications, as well as develops Websites and digital products in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and the United States.

