Gladius Capital Management LP Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gladius Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,885,445. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.