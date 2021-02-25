Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.80

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.80 and last traded at $95.75, with a volume of 1587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.43.

GKOS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Glaukos news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Glaukos by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,271,000.

About Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

