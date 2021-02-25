Glenveagh Properties (LON:GLV) Trading Down 2%

Glenveagh Properties PLC (LON:GLV) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01). 79,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 204,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.84 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. The company has a market capitalization of £7.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.78.

Glenveagh Properties Company Profile (LON:GLV)

Glenveagh Properties PLC, a homebuilder, builds and sells houses and apartments for the private buyers and local authorities in the Greater Dublin Area, Ireland. The company operates through Glenveagh Homes and Glenveagh Living segments. It also designs, develops, and delivers residential solutions to institutional investors, social and affordable landlords, government entities, and strategic landowners; and provides property rental services.

