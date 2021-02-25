Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.19, but opened at $44.84. Global Blood Therapeutics shares last traded at $44.45, with a volume of 16,941 shares.

The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. Truist reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,041.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 341,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,384,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

